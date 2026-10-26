Rupee down, US yields up: Is it time to add Treasuries to your portfolio?

Mumbai: The surge in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year touching 5.37% earlier this month, its highest since 2002, is opening another avenue for Indian investors to access the world’s largest economy. With the rupee weakening and the gap between US and Indian bond yields narrowing, experts advise considering US debt to diversify fixed-income portfolios.
Global bond yields have been rising amid a surge in crude oil and other commodity prices, driven by the West Asia war. That is stoking inflation concerns and prompting a shift towards tighter monetary policy. The gap between 10-year US and Indian government bond yields has narrowed to around 2 percentage points. The shrinking differential is adding to the appeal of dollar-denominated debt, particularly as the rupee has depreciated 8.38% against the dollar over the 12 months to 23 October.
Nirav Karkera, head of research and fund manager at W by Groww, said interest in US debt is building amid high US yields and a weaker rupee. Indian mutual funds investing in US Treasuries manage only about ₹400 crore, largely because most have stopped accepting fresh investments due to the industry’s overseas investment limits, he said.