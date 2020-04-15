Use disruption to improve your portfolio, says Shyam Sekhar

Right now, when doctors and healthcare professionals are at the forefront in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, advisers are trying to take care of others’ fiscal health.

In the fourth part of a special Mint series, we spoke to Shyam Sekhar, chief ideator and founder, iThought, to find out how he is dealing with his own finances and what advice he has for investors.

Sekhar started his career in a manufacturing business in 1990, but encouraged by the potential of his own equity investments, he started his mutual fund distribution business in 2009 and became a Sebi-registered adviser in 2016. Currently, he manages a total portfolio of around ₹600 crore. His clients have a minimum portfolio size of ₹25 lakh.

Sekhar sees the current situation as a disruption and believes that it will throw a lot of opportunities. He is advising his clients to use the current market turmoil as an opportunity to enhance the quality of their portfolios and ramp up investments for the next two to three years to reap the benefits later.

improve your portfolio