Use NCB of old vehicle insurance policy to reduce new vehicle policy premium

Secondly, there can be a situation where you might not want to sell your 5-year-old car but want to get the NCB of that old vehicle to get transferred to the new vehicle in order to reduce your new vehicle's premium since the policy premium rates for a new vehicle are higher as compared to premium rates offered by insurers for an older vehicle. In such a situation, you will have to transfer your old vehicle to someone else in your family. In other words, you need to change the ownership of the old vehicle to someone else within family members. This is because you cannot use the NCB earned on the old vehicle to get a discount on the premium paid for a new vehicle till you remain the owner of the old vehicle.