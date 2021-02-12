Use prepaid cards, wallet to avoid overspending

Online spending is on the rise since the government implemented the lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic . But if you are among those who have been spending on credit card and going overboard, you can adopt a simple strategy to curb overspending -- use prepaid instruments.

You can either go for the traditional prepaid cards or use mobile wallets. Using them will limit your spending based on your budget and protect you from cybercrime to some extent.

PREPAID CARDS

Prepaid cards are not linked to any bank account. All you need to do is load the card with the required amount, and you can start using it offline (at the point-of-sale terminal) and online. Some cards allow you to withdraw cash at the ATM.

Before more options were available in the payments space, many financial planners recommended prepaid cards as a tool to control spending behaviour and sticking to the budget. They are still relevant if you want an instrument that can be used online and at merchant stores.

They can be handy if you worry about the safety and security of your cards. Even if you fall victim, it will be to the extent of the cash loaded in prepaid cards. In the case of credit cards or bank account, the loss can be far higher.

If you have online banking facility, some banks allow you to get a prepaid card online. If you want a prepaid card from another bank where you are not a customer, you will need to offer KYC (know your customer) documents – proof of address and identity. Once the card is issued, there is an option to refill it online.

Banks, typically, charge ₹50-100 to issue a prepaid card. Some may even apply loading fees. Watch out for such charges. Also, load up money based on your budget as balance on a prepaid card doesn’t earn any interest. They have a specified validity. You will need to exhaust the funds before the validity ends.

They can be a handy tool to give to your children for their spends. You can track the expenses. Prepaid cards are also useful for gifting cash to someone.

WALLETS

Wallets serve the same purpose and have similar benefits. But they are more useful for online transactions. They are not as widely accepted at merchant stores as prepaid cards.

However, the amount you can use on wallets depends on the KYC. Wallets verified with mobile number and government-issued identity cards have a limit of ₹10,000 a month.

Users who have completed full KYC can load up to ₹1 lakh a month.

