How married couples can avoid conflict over finances

Prepare a budget: Sit with your spouse and list down all your expenses. It is important to have an idea of the total family expenses. The couple can decide if they want to reduce their overall expenditure by cutting discretionary expenses. Once you have a fix on your household expenses, figure out individual expenses. Here, is it important to understand that the needs of both spouses would be different. “Both should know their income and expenses well. If one faces financial difficulties or spillover of expenses, the other spouse should not hesitate to pitch in. Make sure an emergency fund is created as one unit," said A.K. Narayan, founder, A.K. Narayan Associates.