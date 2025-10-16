Co-branded credit cards can help you save more this festive season — check details here

You must have a number of expenses lined up for this Diwali. Instead of using your debit card or UPI, you could rely on a credit card for spending online.

More often than not, using a card allows you to avail a slew of discounts & cashbacks. For example, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card offers 5% cash back for Prime members and 3% for non-Prime members. Similarly, the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card offers 10% cashback on food and beverages from Swiggy.

Let us list out a few famous co-branded credit cards to find out more about the benefits they offer.

Some popular co-branded credit cards in India I. Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card: This card offers 10% off flight tickets and 20% off domestic hotel stays via EaseMyTrip. Cardholders can also earn 2X reward points for all other purchases. They are also granted two free domestic lounge passes per year.

II. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This card offers 5% cashback for Amazon Prime members, 3% for non-Prime members and 1% to 2% cashback on other online purchases and for purchases with partnering merchants.

III. Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card: It offers 10% cashback on food and beverages from Swiggy, Instamart, Genie, and Dineout and 5% cashback when you buy from popular online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

IV. IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card: This credit card offers up to 10% value back as reward points. You can also save 1% transaction charges on railway ticket bookings on IRCTC.

You also become entitled to claim freedom from paying the 1% fuel surcharge across all petrol pumps in India. The card gives 350 activation bonus reward points on a single transaction of ₹500 or more.

V. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card offers 5% cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter per merchant. You can also earn 7.5% cashback on Myntra spends (again capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter).

Like like IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card, this card also allows you to get 1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel purchases at all fuel stations across India.