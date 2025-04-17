Using multiple credit cards? Here’s how it impacts your credit score

In today's unpredictable financial landscape, having multiple credit cards has become increasingly common. But the question remains: does having multiple credit cards raise or lower your credit score? Let's explore this question further by discussing the advantages and disadvantages, as well as the best ways to manage multiple cards.
Before you begin using any methods, it is important to know what impacts your credit score:
In conclusion, having multiple credit cards can either improve your finances or deteriorate them depending on how you manage them. They can quickly become liabilities through poor behaviours, missed payments, or unnecessary credit inquiries.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.