Mumbai: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Thursday that it has launched global offers, under its existing ‘RuPay Travel Tales’ campaign, for all its RuPay International (Debit/Credit) Card users. Customers using RuPay International Card can now avail themselves of 40% cashback while performing international POS transactions in UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UK, USA, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand.

The content of RuPay Travel Tales is specially curated for RuPay travel and hospitality offers across the world. It is a series of travelogues in a storytelling format to encourage travel enthusiasts to opt for digital payment methods for all travel needs.

Along with cashback offers, these cards users get an opportunity to save more on their international travel plan for both New Year and summer holidays. Customers can also indulge into leisure activities such as shopping at the Dubai Shopping Festival and more.

To avail this offer, Indians travelling abroad can get their RuPay International Card activated for international transactions by contacting its issuing bank. It can also be done via net banking, mobile banking, phone banking or branch banking services of the respective bank.

Customers will have to do a minimum transaction of ₹1,000 to be eligible for earning cashback. The maximum cashback is capped at ₹4,000 for a single transaction. The offer is available for customers using the card four times a month and that can give them a chance of earning up to ₹16,000 as cashback. Customers using multiple RuPay Cards can have the advantage of earning more cashback offers.

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are pleased to launch the global offers under our ‘RuPay Travel Tales’ campaign where we can help RuPay International Cardholders with a delightful international travel and shopping experience. It is also great to witness RuPay strengthening its foothold in international markets through networks like JCB, Discover and Diners Club International. We always aim to create an end-to-end value proposition for RuPay International Cardholders to make their overseas travel experience seamless and memorable. The campaign is not only providing an exciting platform for travelers to earn cashbacks but also motivating them to migrate towards digital transactions nationally and globally".

Apart from earning cashback, these cardholders can enjoy the benefit of accessing to RuPay affiliated Domestic/International Airport Lounges. They also can avail attractive offers on booking international fights and hotels in association with Thomas Cook and Make My Trip.

RuPay has a partnership with Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Japan based JCB International, allowing RuPay users the access to across 190 countries. Today, there are over 1,100 banks with RuPay platform including SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis bank etc, and RuPay card base has crossed 600 million segments, half of which are in the mid and premium ones.