Using your EPF to pay off a home loan? Eligibility, online withdrawal process and trade-offs explained

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is mainly meant to help salaried individuals accumulate a sizeable corpus for retirement. However, members can also make partial withdrawals from their EPF accounts for specified financial requirements, such as marriage, higher education, repayment of a home loan, medical treatment and other eligible purposes.

For employees with a substantial home loan, using a portion of their EPF corpus may appear to be a useful option. The money can be used to reduce the outstanding loan, cut the overall interest burden and potentially ease monthly financial pressure. However, EPF withdrawals are allowed only subject to prescribed conditions and withdrawal limits.

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EPF withdrawal eligibility Repaying an outstanding housing loan is among the purposes for which eligible members may use their EPF savings.

The EPF member must have completed at least three years of service. The property should be registered in the name of the member, the spouse or jointly in both names. The withdrawal facility can generally be used only once. EPF withdrawal limit An eligible EPF member can withdraw up to 90% of the accumulated EPF corpus for repayment of an outstanding bank home loan, subject to the applicable conditions and provided the property is held in the member's name or jointly with the spouse.

Steps to apply for EPF withdrawal online EPF members can submit an online withdrawal claim through the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal.

Step 1: Log in to the portal using your UAN credentials.

Step 2: Check that your Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details are linked and verified.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Online Services' section and click on ‘Claim'.

Step 4: Select the appropriate withdrawal purpose and enter the amount required.

Step 5: Provide and verify the correct bank account details.

Step 6: Upload the necessary supporting documents, wherever applicable.

Step 7: Submit the withdrawal claim.

Benefits of using EPF for home loan repayment

1. Helps reduce debt Using a portion of the EPF corpus can bring down the outstanding home loan amount, potentially reducing the EMI or the total interest payable over the loan tenure.

2. No additional borrowing Unlike taking a personal loan or another form of credit, an EPF withdrawal does not create an additional repayment liability.

3. Supports homeownership goals For eligible employees, EPF funds can help bridge a financial shortfall while buying, constructing or managing the cost of a home.

Disadvantages of withdrawing EPF for home loan

1. Shrinks retirement corpus EPF is primarily a retirement-oriented savings scheme. A large withdrawal can significantly reduce the money available after retirement.

2. Loss of compounding benefits Once withdrawn, the money stops earning EPF interest. Over the long term, this can result in a substantial loss of compounded returns.

3. Reduced financial flexibility EPF withdrawals are governed by specific rules and restrictions. Using a major portion of the corpus now could leave fewer funds available for future eligible financial needs.