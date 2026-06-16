US-Iran peace deal: Is it time to reduce gold & US fund exposure? Experts answer

When geopolitical tensions rise, investors often gravitate towards assets perceived to be safer. The recent US-Iran conflict was no exception. Concerns over oil prices, inflation and currency volatility pushed many investors towards gold, while others increased exposure to international mutual funds as a hedge against potential rupee weakness.

Now, with the two countries reaching a peace agreement on 15 June and markets beginning to price out some of the geopolitical risk premium, a new question has emerged: should investors unwind those positions?

Experts say investors should be careful about making portfolio decisions based on the resolution of a single event. While the peace deal could support the rupee and reduce some of the safe-haven demand that drove gold higher, they argue that the bigger consideration is whether recent investments remain aligned with long-term asset-allocation goals.

Don't make international fund decisions based on the rupee One of the biggest market concerns during the conflict was the possibility of sustained higher crude oil prices and the knock-on impact on the Indian economy and the rupee. With tensions easing, some of those fears may begin to recede.

However, experts caution against viewing this as a reason to reduce exposure to international mutual funds.

"Geopolitical events often create temporary dislocations in currencies, commodities and capital flows, but it is important to separate short-term market reactions from long-term investment decisions," said Prasanna Pathak, Deputy CEO, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

According to him, currency movements are influenced by several factors, including interest rate differentials, economic growth and global capital flows, making them difficult to predict consistently.

For investors who increased allocations to international or US-focused funds during the conflict, the role of these investments remains unchanged.

"International exposure plays an important role in portfolio diversification by providing access to global businesses, sectors and economic cycles that may not be fully represented in domestic markets," Pathak said.

Saurabh Patwa, Head of Equity and Portfolio Manager at Quest Investment Managers, said investors should avoid making fresh aggressive allocations to international funds purely because of currency expectations.

Instead, investors should assess whether their exposure has moved beyond their intended allocation and rebalance if necessary.

Gold's role does not end with the conflict Gold was among the biggest beneficiaries of the market uncertainty triggered by the conflict. But experts say investors should avoid treating it as a trade that begins and ends with geopolitical headlines.

"Gold's role in a portfolio extends well beyond any single geopolitical event," said Pathak.

Apart from acting as a safe-haven asset during periods of uncertainty, gold also benefits from factors such as central bank buying, global monetary conditions, currency diversification and its low correlation with other asset classes.

The consensus among experts is that investors should continue to view gold as a strategic allocation rather than a tactical bet.

That said, investors who increased allocations to gold funds or ETFs during the conflict and now find themselves significantly above their target allocation may consider rebalancing.

Patwa said investors should avoid remaining over-allocated to gold simply because of recent events and gradually bring any excess exposure back in line with their broader asset-allocation strategy.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said gold continues to serve an important role as a portfolio diversifier. According to him, an allocation of up to 10% can help reduce overall portfolio volatility without materially affecting long-term return potential.

Has the conflict changed your asset allocation? The end of the conflict may have changed the near-term outlook for oil prices, currencies and market sentiment. Experts, however, believe investors should focus on a more important question: has their portfolio drifted away from its intended allocation?

For those who added significantly to gold or international funds during the conflict, either through fresh investments or market gains, this may be a good time to review allocations.

That does not necessarily mean reducing exposure to these asset classes. Rather, it means ensuring that temporary market events have not resulted in unintended portfolio concentrations.

The takeaway for investors The peace agreement may have removed the immediate trigger that drove investors towards gold and international funds, but experts do not see it as a reason to abandon either asset class.

Instead, they recommend treating the development as an opportunity to review allocations and rebalance where necessary.