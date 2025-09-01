What will be the tax implications of selling US-listed bonds?
Summary
Bonds listed exclusively on foreign stock exchanges are treated as unlisted bonds
I am a resident of India and have purchased Bank of America’s 4.45% NYSE-listed bond under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). When I sell these bonds, how will they be taxed in India?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story