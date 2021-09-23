NEW DELHI : The net asset value (NAV) of UTI Credit Risk Fund spiked 8% on Wednesday after the asset management company revised the value of the existing DHFL bonds upwards to ₹20.5 against zero earlier.

“With the ongoing developments in the resolution process of DHFL, the valuation of existing DHFL bonds was reviewed and revised upward by UTI MF in line with weighted average price given by valuation agencies to ₹20.50 (per face value of ₹100) (which was being valued at zero in UTI schemes)," the company said in a statement.

UTI Mutual Fund had earlier completely marked down debt securities that have exposure to the debt papers of DHFL. The move had come after delay on interest and principal payout on maturity by DHFL.

Last week UTI MF had increased the exit load on its credit risk fund to 5% for redemption within 12 months. Earlier, the exit load was 1% for redemption within 365 days, for units in excess of 10% of the investment.

UTI Credit Risk Fund, which is benchmark against Crisil Short Term Credit Risk, has assets under management of ₹411 crore as of 31 August.

Credit risk funds invest mainly in bonds that are rated AA or below by credit rating agencies. The lower rating indicates a higher possibility of these bonds defaulting on repayment of investors' money

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, at least 65% of the assets of credit risk funds must be invested in paper rated below AA+.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.