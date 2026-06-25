UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund vs ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund: A quick comparison of passive and active investing styles

A comparison between the UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund, India's largest Nifty 50 index fund with an AUM of ₹27,827 crore, and the ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund, the largest large-cap fund with an AUM of ₹76,297 crore, offers a useful illustration of how these two approaches differ.
While both funds primarily invest in large-cap companies, their investment styles differ fundamentally. UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund passively tracks the Nifty 50 Index, whereas the ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund is actively managed to outperform its benchmark through selective stock picking.
|Period
|UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund
|Final Amount on ₹1 Lakh
|ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund
|Final Amount on ₹1 Lakh
|1 Year
|-3.04%
|₹96,960
|-0.77%
|₹99,230
|3 Years
|9.80%
|₹1,32,375
|14.74%
|₹1,51,058
|5 Years
|9.79%
|₹1,59,520
|14.85%
|₹1,99,827
|10 Years
|12.55%
|₹3,26,178
|14.76%
|₹3,96,192
*Data as on June 24, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research
Historical performance data shows that the actively managed fund has delivered better returns over the years.
A ₹1 lakh invested in the UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund one year ago would have fallen to around ₹96,960, compared with about ₹99,230 in the ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund.
Over 10 years, ₹1 lakh invested in the UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund would have grown to roughly ₹3.26 lakh, while the same investment in the ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund would have reached ₹3.96 lakh today.
ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund has an alpha of 3.33, indicating that it has generated returns above its benchmark through active management. However, UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund has a negative alpha of 1.51, indicating it aims to track rather than outperform the benchmark.
The active fund also has a slightly lower beta of 0.92 compared with the index fund's 0.95, suggesting slightly lower sensitivity to overall market movements.
UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund has a much lower base expense ratio of 0.18%, while the actively managed ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund has a higher base expense ratio of 0.72%.
The portfolio composition of the two funds reflects their different investment approaches.
Passive funds, such as index funds and ETFs, seek to replicate the performance of a benchmark index. Since there is limited fund manager intervention, these funds generally have lower costs and focus on delivering returns in line with the benchmark.
On the other hand, active funds rely on fund managers to select stocks and adjust portfolio allocations to outperform a benchmark. This approach offers the potential for excess returns, known as alpha, but also depends on the manager's investment decisions and typically comes with higher expenses.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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