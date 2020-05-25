‘Utilities will be a better bet than consumption stocks post covid-19’

These are sharply polarized markets. This is evident from the fact that about 80% of the NIFTY 50 returns in calendar year 2019 were contributed by five stocks. Assessment of value, however, varies from individual to individual. In my judgement, currently, both discretionary and non-discretionary consumption (excluding tobacco) are at one extreme while utilities, corporate banks, certain oil and gas companies, etc. are at the other. Sectors like information technology and pharmaceuticals fall in the middle.