Utilities will be a better bet than consumption stocks post covid: Prashant Jain

The large weightage of banks in the funds should be viewed in the context of around 30% weights of financials in the benchmarks. However, we have been overweight on large corporate banks and underweight retail-focussed banks over the last few years. It is also true that these years have been challenging for the corporate banks due to delays in resolution of non-performing assets. Stepping into 2020, we believed that asset quality issues were largely behind us and were optimistic about FY21 earnings, as it would have been the first full year of normal profits post large resolutions in FY20 under the Insolvency and Banking Code (IBC). Unfortunately, covid-19 will push that expectation back by one year. In my judgement, challenges for smaller banks and select NBFCs are likely to be more than large banks. While large banks will face some provisioning or growth challenges in the current year, they are likely to emerge stronger as they gain market share from small banks, NBFCs and bond markets as well. Further, the asset quality issues are likely to be more concentrated in SMEs and unsecured retail loans portfolios that form a relatively small proportion of assets of most large banks, especially corporate banks. Finally, the large treasury gains due to lower yields should provide a cushion as well. It is interesting to note that the divide between retail and corporate banks is fast disappearing and in my judgement in future, the divide will be on the basis of liability franchise, the size, customer base and technology.