Utkarsh SFB hikes fixed deposit interest rates on this tenure: Details inside
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new interest rates are in force from 12th August 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank has hiked interest rates by 25 bps on fixed deposits maturing in 700 days up to 5 years.