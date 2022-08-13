Utkarsh SFB hikes fixed deposit interest rates on this tenure: Details inside

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has also revised interest rates on recurring deposits. Recurring deposits maturing in upto 6 months to 9 months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.50% and on RDs maturing in 12 months, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.75%. On recurring deposits maturing in 15 months, the interest rate now applicable is 7.00% and on RDs maturing in 18 months, Utkarsh SFB will now offer an interest rate of 7.25%. On recurring deposits maturing in 21 months to above 21 months to less than 24 months, the bank will offer an interest rate of 7.50%. On RDs maturing in 24 months to 36 months, the bank will now offer a maximum interest rate of 8.00%. The bank will now provide an interest rate of 6.75% on RDs maturing in 3 to 10 years.