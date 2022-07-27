Utkarsh Small Finance Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details here2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 02:58 PM IST
On fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) has increased interest rates. The bank has raised interest rates across all tenors as a result of the modification, and the new rates are effective as of July 25, 2022, according to the bank's website. Senior citizens will now get interest rates ranging from 4.50 per cent to 6.75 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, while the general public will receive rates between 4.00 per cent and 6.25 per cent.