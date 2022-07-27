Utkarsh Small Finance Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details here

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank FD Rates

The bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days from 3 per cent to 4 per cent, and on term deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days from 3.25 per cent to 4.25 per cent. On deposits maturing in 91 days to 180 days, the interest rate at Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has increased from 4.25 per cent to 5.00 per cent. Deposits maturing in 181 Days to 364 Days will now fetch an interest rate of 6% which was earlier 5.75% and fixed deposits maturing in 365 Days to 699 Days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.15% which was earlier 6.90%. Utkarsh SFB will now provide deposits maturing in 700 days to five years at the highest interest rate of 7.25 per cent, which is significantly higher than the retail inflation of 7.01 per cent in June. While the bank will now give an interest rate of 6.25 per cent on term deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years, up from the previous 6 per cent.