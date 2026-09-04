Uttarakhand pensions: ₹147 crore instalment released for over 9.91 lakh beneficiaries — Here's how to check

Uttarakhand releases 147.05 crore pension was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 991,914 beneficiaries. In August, pensions of 5,605 new beneficiaries were also sanctioned under various pension schemes.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated4 Sep 2026, 07:33 PM IST
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Pension of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>147.05 crore was transferred directly to 9,91,914 beneficiaries in August in Uttarakhand.
Pension of ₹147.05 crore was transferred directly to 9,91,914 beneficiaries in August in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand pension payments: August 2026 pension instalments under various social security schemes have been disbursed in Uttarakhand today, on 4 September, according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The instalment has been transferred to beneficiaries, of the state Social Welfare Department's schemes through a one-click payment mechanism enabled by the CM’s Camp Office, ANI reported today.

Dhami added that the government regularly disburses pensions to eligible beneficiaries through various social security pension schemes and stressed the need to continuously work towards making the pension system simpler, transparent and beneficiary-centric, while ensuring full coverage for all eligible.

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Pension disbursed — Here's how to check your instalment

  • A total of 147.05 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 9,91,914 beneficiaries today, the report said.
  • Pensions of 5,605 new beneficiaries were also added in August to be sanctioned under various pension schemes.
  • Beneficiaries can check the instalment by visiting their nearest bank branch / netbanking / mobile banking app or SMS updates of the amount credit.

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‘Providing social security to weaker, needy, deprived sections of society’

According to Dhami, the state is prioritising provision of social security to the weaker, needy and deprived sections of society and is committed to ensuring that “every eligible person receives the benefits of social security schemes in a simple and timely manner”.

In his statement, the CM directed officials to address practical difficulties arising in the implementation of pension schemes with sensitivity. Officials have been further directed to identify eligible beneficiaries who are unable to obtain Aadhaar for any reason and make arrangements for account-based payments for them, so that no one who is eligible is deprived of pension benefits due to Aadhaar-related issues.

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147 crore has been allocated in August 2026

A total of 147 crore 5.51 lakh has been allocated in August 2026 for 9,91,914 beneficiaries under various pension schemes, as follows:

  • Old-age, widow, disability, farmer, deserted women, maintenance allowance, Teelu Rauteli and dwarf pension schemes.
  • Of the beneficiaries, 214,711 are covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).
  • While 777,203 are covered under state-level schemes.
  • Of the pension amount disbursed in August, approximately 140.11 crore constitutes the state’s share.
  • While 6.94 crore is the Centre’s share.
  • Of the 5,605 new pensions were sanctioned in August — 3,945 were under the old-age pension scheme, 1,000 under the widow pension scheme, 416 were disability pensions, 106 were farmer pensions, 23 were pensions for deserted women, and 115 are beneficiaries under the maintenance allowance scheme.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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