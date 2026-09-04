Uttarakhand pensions: ₹147 crore instalment released for over 9.91 lakh beneficiaries — Here's how to check

Uttarakhand pension payments: August 2026 pension instalments under various social security schemes have been disbursed in Uttarakhand today, on 4 September, according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The instalment has been transferred to beneficiaries, of the state Social Welfare Department's schemes through a one-click payment mechanism enabled by the CM’s Camp Office, ANI reported today.
Dhami added that the government regularly disburses pensions to eligible beneficiaries through various social security pension schemes and stressed the need to continuously work towards making the pension system simpler, transparent and beneficiary-centric, while ensuring full coverage for all eligible.
According to Dhami, the state is prioritising provision of social security to the weaker, needy and deprived sections of society and is committed to ensuring that “every eligible person receives the benefits of social security schemes in a simple and timely manner”.
In his statement, the CM directed officials to address practical difficulties arising in the implementation of pension schemes with sensitivity. Officials have been further directed to identify eligible beneficiaries who are unable to obtain Aadhaar for any reason and make arrangements for account-based payments for them, so that no one who is eligible is deprived of pension benefits due to Aadhaar-related issues.
A total of ₹147 crore 5.51 lakh has been allocated in August 2026 for 9,91,914 beneficiaries under various pension schemes, as follows:
(With inputs from ANI)
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