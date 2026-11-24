The Uttarakhand government is set to launch the Baini-Bhuli Yojana next month, offering financial assistance of ₹20,000 to 5.23 lakh eligible rural women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The initiative aims to strengthen women's economic independence and improve livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the financial assistance would be provided in two instalments. Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive the first instalment of ₹10,000 directly into their bank accounts in December. The remaining ₹10,000 will be transferred in the second instalment.

The state government has set a target of covering 5.23 lakh women under the initiative. According to the government, ₹523 crore will be transferred from the state treasury towards the first instalment.

Baini-Bhuli Yojana aims to promote women's financial independence Chief Minister Dhami said women's dignity, security and self-reliance remained key priorities of his government. He emphasised that the administration was committed to ensuring equal opportunities for education, development and economic progress for every woman in Uttarakhand.

The scheme is expected to provide additional financial support to rural women engaged in various income-generating activities, helping them strengthen their livelihoods and become financially independent.

State Rural Development Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary said the initiative would benefit women associated with Self-Help Groups, the Rural Livelihood Mission and different self-employment programmes.

He highlighted the contribution of rural women to the state's economy through agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts and the production of locally made goods. The government intends to support these activities through financial assistance and improved livelihood opportunities.

Government measures aim to promote women entrepreneurs Chaudhary said the state government had introduced several measures to promote women's welfare and empowerment across different sectors, including education, employment, entrepreneurship, healthcare and sports. He also referred to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

The Rural Development Department is also implementing programmes aimed at helping women become 'Lakhpati Didis', while encouraging the branding, promotion and marketing of locally manufactured products.

These initiatives are intended to increase women's participation in economic activities, improve household incomes and create sustainable employment opportunities in rural communities.

The minister said the Baini-Bhuli Yojana would complement existing government programmes and further strengthen efforts towards women's economic empowerment.

Will urban women also receive benefits? Responding to a question about extending the scheme to women living in urban areas, Chaudhary said the government was planning to introduce a separate initiative for them soon.

This indicates that the Baini-Bhuli Yojana will initially focus on eligible rural women, while a separate framework may be introduced for urban beneficiaries.

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Documents that may be required for Baini-Bhuli Yojana The government is yet to issue the detailed official application and verification guidelines. However, beneficiaries may be required to keep the following documents ready: