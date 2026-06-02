Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has an estimated net worth of ₹7 crore at 15: How does income tax work for minors?

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reportedly built an estimated net worth of around ₹7 crore at just 15 years of age. Much of his wealth comes from his success on the cricket field, including IPL earnings, league contracts and brand endorsement deals. Since he is still a minor, it raises a crucial question: how does income tax work when someone has earnings at a young age?
The tax treatment of minors differs from that of adults under Indian income tax laws. In most cases, a minor's income is not taxed separately and is instead clubbed with the income of the parent who has the higher taxable income. However, there are some important exceptions.
Any person under the age of 18 is considered a minor, As per section 64(1A) of the income tax act, any income that accrues or is paid to a minor is generally clubbed with the income of the parent who has has higher taxable income. The income is then taxed in the hands of that parent as though it were their own income, according to the income tax portal.
Minors generally earn an income in the following ways:
If a minor's income is less than ₹1,500 in a financial year, the entire amount is exempt from income tax. In such cases, the parent can claim an exemption of ₹1,500 for each minor child whose income is clubbed under section 10(32) of the income tax act.
However, if the minor's income exceeds ₹1,500, only that amount can be claimed as an exemption, and the remaining balance remains taxable in the parent's hands.
Here's how tax rules on income earned by minors work in different scenarios:
An important exception to the clubbing provisions applies to minors with disability specified under Section 80U of the income tax act. In such cases, the child's income is not be clubbed with the income of the parent.
A person is considered differently-abled when they have more than 40% disability, including blindness, poor vision, hearing impairment, loco motor disability, and mental illness.
Income earned by a minor through their own skills, talent, specialised knowledge, or manual work, such as content creation, acting, cricket, chess, singing, or brand endorsements, is taxable in the minor’s own hands and is not clubbed with the income of their parents as per the income-tax act.
“This exception applies because the income arises from the minor’s personal efforts and abilities rather than from assets or funds transferred by a parent,” said Pranav Sai S, tax expert at ClearTax.
According to Sai S, the income earned by a minor is taxed according to the normal tax slab rates applicable to an individual taxpayer. Depending on the nature of the activity, it is commonly reported under “Profits and Gains from Business or Profession (PGBP),” particularly in cases involving professional services, sponsorships, endorsements, content creation, or tournament earnings.
Where the minor carries on a profession or business, ITR-3 is generally applicable, while ITR-4 may be used if the conditions for presumptive taxation are satisfied. The return is filed in the minor’s name through a parent or legal guardian acting as the representative assessee, the expert noted.
Since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's earnings arise from his personal skills and talent as a cricketer, his income is not subject to the clubbing provisions and is taxable in his own hands. The same principle applies to other minors who earn income through their own abilities, such as child actors, reality show participants, singers, social media creators, or contestants on television shows like MasterChef.
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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