Valentine’s Day 2024: Can a high credit score help you find your true love?

If you are looking for a date this Valentine’s Day, you may have to disclose your credit score, among other things to prove you are ‘fit enough’ to be someone’s Valentine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is not just another buzz word which dating sites have lapped up on Valentine's Day, but a new way of life that manifests itself in different forms and shapes around us.

It is interesting to note that a high credit score is not a prerequisite for a sound financial wealth. Conversely, if someone has a poor credit score, s/he may be a multi-millionaire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For instance, if a millionaire lives a debt-free life, his credit score may be low. Similarly, if someone who manages multiple credit cards may be living with a lot of debt but could take pride in a high credit score.

What a high credit score, however, indicates is the person’s credibility in fulfilling a commitment s/he once made to someone, albeit a bank.

Finances are a good way to judge a person’s character. If someone who borrows money is committed to returning it well on time, is seen more trustworthy than someone who defaulted on his loan liability time and again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although no one knows for certain what started the trend of sharing credit scores on dating apps, it can be loosely linked to an accountant in Boston who uploaded the screenshot of her excellent credit score on her Hinge profile.

When the post went viral on TikTok, it became a fad among millennials to share their credit score on dating websites and apps.

What, to some extent, lent credence to this trend was the inception of a new dating app ‘Score’ which caters only to the suitors who can prove they have a good to excellent credit rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, what might wonder what would prevent a suitor from lying about the score when they can comfortably do so about their age, height and complexion? But it is not that simple. To be able to get accepted into ‘Score’, one has to pass the Equifax credit check and only those scoring above 675 are accepted into the app. The highest score in the US is 850.

Well, emphasis on financial soundness should ideally not be a barrier to finding a soulmate – but thanks to the Tinder Swindlers of the world – there is always more than what meets the eye. So, it is not irrational to be cautious about the claims made by irresistible suitors on a dating app.

A high credit score — if anything — at least can help tick a box on your list of checklists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!