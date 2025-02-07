BOBCARD, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has unveiled its latest campaign titled #ReimagineLoveWithBOBCARD – 2.0. As the Valentine’s season kicks off, BOBCARD has announced an array of offers across a number of brands on its credit cards including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Goibibo, Zomato, PVR Inox and more.

Be it a romantic dinner, a luxurious getaway, or a thoughtful gift for a loved one, BOBCARD makes sure that every moment is special.

Shoppers can enjoy discounts and special deals across various categories, including fashion, travel, fine dining, and entertainment. The campaign will continue for a month and is currently LIVE, offering perks and savings to customers.

Some special offers on Valentine’s Day 1. Blinkit: Up to 10 percent Off (upto maximum of ₹300 per card) on orders above ₹1000 (use code: BOBCC300). This will be valid upto Feb 8 to Feb 28 every Saturday & Sunday.

2. Flipkart: This will offer up to ₹5,000 off on iPhone 13, 15 and 16 series with minimum cart value ₹35,000. (These are available on full payment as well as EMI). These are valid between Feb 11 to Feb 15.

3. Amazon – 7.5 per cent instant discount + ₹500 off on EMI purchases (Max ₹2,000 per card, sitewide except 2-wheelers on EMI). This will be valid between Feb 1 to Feb 23.

4. Amazon 2-Wheeler – Up to ₹5000 off on EMI (Max ₹5000 per card). This will be valid till Feb 28.

5. Flipkart-10 per cent Instant discount + ₹500 off on EMI Purchase with maximum discount per card of ₹1,750). This will be valid till Feb 14

6. Flipkart Grocery – Flat ₹150 off on orders above ₹1500 (Applicable on Fridays, except Feb 6 - Feb 14). This will be valid till Feb 28. The offer will not be valid between 6 to 14 Feb.

7. Flipkart Minutes. This offers flat ₹50 off on orders above ₹500. It is applicable on Fridays, barring Feb 6 to Feb 14). This will be valid till Feb 28. The offer will not be valid between 6 to 14 Feb.

8. Flipkart 2-Wheeler – Flat ₹5000 off on purchases above ₹50,000 (Only on EMI, except Feb 6 - Feb 14). It will be valid between Feb 1 to Feb 28. The offer will not be valid between 6 to 14 Feb.

9. Flipkart EMI Sale – 10 per cent instant discount + ₹500 off on EMI (Max ₹2,000 per card, sitewide except grocery, 2-wheelers & travel, except Feb 6 - Feb 14). The offer will be valid between Feb 1 to Feb 28. The offer will not be valid between 6 to 14 Feb.

10. Surat Diamond: Up to ₹5,000 off (Use code: BBCRDS2552517385). The offer will be valid till Feb 28.

11. Ajio Mania Sale – 10 per cent instant discount (Max ₹1000 per card). The offer will be valid till Feb 16

12. Myntra Fashion Carnival – 10% instant discount on full payment & EMI (Max ₹1000 per card). The offer will be valid till Feb 12.

13. Tata Cliq – 10 per cent instant discount (Once per card, applicable on full payment & EMI). The offer will be valid till Feb 16.

14. Postcard Resorts – Flat ₹3000 off on room bookings (Use code: BOBVIP). The offer will be valid till Feb 28.

16. Goibibo- Up to 15 per cent Off on Flights & Hotel booking (Use code: Domestic Flights & Hotels- GOBOBFEST, International Flights & Hotels- GOBOBINTFEST. The offer will be valid till Feb 14.

17. Oppo Mobiles – 10 per cent off on Oppo Mobile Series (Available on full payment & EMI, once per card). The offer will be valid till Feb 28.

18. Zomato – Flat ₹50 off (Use code: BOBCC). The offer will be valid till Feb 28.