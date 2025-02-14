This Valentine's Day, prospective brides and grooms planning to tie the knot should not hesitate before discussing long term financial goals and aspirations. Honest money conversations are essential to set the tone for a healthy long-term relationship.

Money fights, lack of clarity on long term goals and aspirations are the biggest reasons for marital discord, but few couples have conversations about money before marriage.

In this particular case it is always prudent to remember that a marriage is also a union of financial futures of the individuals tying the knot. Focus areas in such discussions can be related to: child education, yearly expenditure, annual trip planning (if any), health insurance etc., all such points are required to be kept in mind.

A proper discussion on the issue always goes a long way in setting priorities right and providing individuals with an opportunity to align and live in coordination with their partners better.

Therefore, if in doubt it is always better to speak to trained professionals. Prominent institutions like SEBI have registered investment advisers, hence help can be taken from them as well if you lack clarity on future financial goals.