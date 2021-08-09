Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and founder of True Beacon, an alternative investment fund (AIF) manager, has launched an equity and debt AIF. According to Kamath, stretched market valuations make such a scheme a good option. The fund will be classed as a Category III AIF, will have a 10% fee on returns and no management fee. Kamath spoke with Mint about the fund. Edited excerpts:

Can you give us a brief about this fund?

This is a hybrid AIF that will invest in equity and debt. On the equity side, we will stick to top 200 stocks. We are targeting a 9% kind of return. We will start at a 50:50 equity to debt allocation and rebalance depending on market levels. For the debt portion, we will stick to tax-free bonds to avoid credit risk. This is better than an equity mutual fund, given market valuations.

Isn’t a hybrid mutual fund more tax efficient?

Tax efficiency is unlikely to be a big difference, but a slight advantage. We don’t intend to aggressively book profits in equity and give rise to tax incidence. If we hold equity and tax-free bonds till maturity, we will be slightly more tax efficient than a mutual fund, because for an equity-oriented hybrid mutual fund, the debt component will attract 10% long-term capital gain (LTCG) tax, which in our case will be zero; and for a debt-oriented hybrid mutual fund equity and debt portion will attract 20% LTCG tax with indexation, which here will be 10% LTCG tax and zero on tax-free bonds.

