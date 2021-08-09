Valuations make new AIF scheme a great bet, says Kamath

Tax efficiency is unlikely to be a big difference, but a slight advantage. We don’t intend to aggressively book profits in equity and give rise to tax incidence. If we hold equity and tax-free bonds till maturity, we will be slightly more tax efficient than a mutual fund, because for an equity-oriented hybrid mutual fund, the debt component will attract 10% long-term capital gain (LTCG) tax, which in our case will be zero; and for a debt-oriented hybrid mutual fund equity and debt portion will attract 20% LTCG tax with indexation, which here will be 10% LTCG tax and zero on tax-free bonds.