‘Valuations of Indian stock market are not expensive from a long-term perspective’7 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:19 AM IST
Are the Indian Stock Markets Overvalued?’ That was the topic of a panel discussion at the Mint India Investment Summit 2023 held recently. The four-member panel comprising experts from the fund management industry—Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC; Jiten Doshi, co-founder and CIO, ENAM Asset Management; Saurabh Mukherjea, founder & chief investment officer, Marcellus Investment Managers; and Roshi Jain, fund manager, HDFC AMC—discussed the resilience and long-term growth drivers of the Indian economy, and deliberated on how Indian stocks are currently priced at fair valuations for the long term and why stock selection is the key aspect in investing. Edited excerpts: