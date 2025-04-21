Value of mutual funds held by individual investors jumped 21% in past one year, show Industry trends

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published21 Apr 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Despite volatility in the market, the value of assets held by individual investors in mutual funds jumped 21.02 percent in the past one year from 33.31 lakh crore in March 2024 to 40.31 lakh crore in March 2025, the industry trends data released by AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) shows.

The value of institutional assets, meanwhile, has risen from 21.70 lakh crore in March 24 to 26.39 lakh crore in March 2025, an increase of 21.63 per cent. However, individual investors now own a slightly lower proportion of industry assets. They now own 60.4 percent of mutual fund assets (in March 2025) against 60.5 percent in March 2024.

Institutional investors account for 39.6 percent of assets of which corporations are 95 percent. The remaining are Indian and foreign institutions and banks.

Primarily in equity

Individual investors mainly invest in equity-oriented schemes while institutions hold liquid, debt oriented schemes and ETFs, fund of funds.

86 percent of individual investor assets are held in equity-oriented schemes while 55 percent of assets of institutions are held in liquid/money market schemes and debt-oriented schemes.

When seen from another perspective -- equity-oriented schemes derive 88 percent of their assets from individual investors (retail plus HNIs), which is the same allocation as last year.

Institutional investors, meanwhile, dominate liquid and money market schemes (89 percent), debt-oriented schemes and ETFs, FOFs (87 per cent).

Category-wise allocation

The share of equity-oriented schemes is now 59.2 percent of the industry assets in March 2025, higher than 57.8 percent in March 2024. The proportionate share of debt-oriented schemes is 15.1 percent of industry assets in March 2025 down from 16.3 percent in March 2024. The ETF market share is 12.6 percent in March 2025, down from 12. 9 percent in March 2024.

Overall assets managed by the mutual fund sector showed a substantial jump from 55.01 trillion in Mar 2024 to 66.70 trillion in March 2025. This reflects a 21.26 percent increase in assets over March 2024.

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 04:31 PM IST
