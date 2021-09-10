Vampires can teach you a thing or two about the power of compounding

Let’s say you invest ₹1.5 lakh in the public provident fund (PPF) every year. Assuming the fund gives you a return of 7% per year on average, by the end of the eight year, you would have accumulated ₹16.47 lakh. By the end of the 16th year, you would have accumulated ₹44.76 lakh. The gain in absolute terms is much more in the second period of eight years than in the first one, even though the rate of compounding stays the same. This is because compounding happens on a higher base. The point being that it is important to let the money compound because the real gain happens in the later years.