Vanguard corrects investment error in 529 education savings plan
- The firm steered more money than intended into stock funds for some college savers in a Nevada-administered plan
American financial giant Vanguard Group said it made investment errors in several customers’ education-savings accounts.
The asset manager steered more money to stock funds last year than it intended for some individuals in a roughly $27 billion education-savings plan administered by the state of Nevada. Vanguard provides investment-management services for the plan.
