Amid the second wave of Covid-19, the government has revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from 1 April 2021. The revised VDA is not meant for regular Central Government Employees.

Who will benefit from the hike in variable Dearness Allowance (DA)?

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the revision will benefit about 1.50 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere across the country. "This hike in VDA will support these workers, particularly in the current pandemic times," news agency PTI quoted Santosh Gangwar.

How is VDA revised?

According to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the VDA is revised on the basis of the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). CPI-IW is a price index compiled by Labour Bureau.

The average CPI-IW for July to December 2020 was used for undertaking the latest VDA revision.

Revised VDA rates

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced a hike in variable dearness allowance (DA) from ₹105 per month to ₹210 per month for central government employees. Talking to PTI, Chief Labour Commissioner Central (CLC) D P S Negi said, "the dearness hike ranges from ₹105 to ₹210 per month for workers in the central sphere".

Which sectors will benefit from the revised VDA rates?

The latest hike will automatically result in an increase in the rate of minimum wages for employees and workers in sectors overseen by the Union government. These sectors include mines, watch and ward, construction of roads, oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the central government. These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers.

-With agency inputs

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.