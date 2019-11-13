Variable transfer plans let you invest more when markets are low

If you would like to refine the systematic investment plan (SIP) to take better advantage of market volatility, then you should consider the variable transfer plan (VTP) facility offered by mutual funds. This facility allows you to invest more when markets and valuations are down as opposed to an equated instalment under the SIP route, enabling you to benefit better from rupee-cost averaging.

Under this facility, you need to select an amount to be transferred periodically from a source fund to a target fund. The amount is adjusted for each transfer on the basis of a defined calculation that considers the value of the investment already made. The amount transferred will be higher when the value of investments has come down since more units can now be purchased leading to a reduction in the average cost of units. The calculation, based on which the level of investment is determined for each instalment, is specified by the mutual fund.

Let us understand this with an example. Assume the VTP amount selected by the investor is ₹5,000. Also, the mutual fund has defined the model for determining each instalment amount as the target value minus the current value of investments—where the target value is the number of instalments already made, including the current instalment, multiplied by the VTP amount, and the current value is the number of accumulated units multiplied by the net asset value (NAV) of the target scheme on the date of the instalment. If the current instalment is the fourth instalment, then the target value is 4x5000 or ₹20,000. If the NAV of the transfer scheme on the day of the transfer is ₹14 and the number of units standing to the credit of the investor is 1,000, then the current value of the investments is 1000x14 or ₹14,000. The amount transferred in the current instalment of VTP will be 20,000-14,000 or ₹6,000. If the current value of the investments is more than the target value, in this case ₹20,000, then the VTP amount selected at the time of signing up for the plan, in this case ₹5,000, will be transferred.

To sign up for a VTP, the investor has to choose the source and target schemes, the base amount of VTP, the frequency of the transfer and the period over which the VTP will be effective. VTPs are typically exempt from the terms of minimum amount for investment and withdrawal applicable to the target and source schemes, respectively. However, a significant disadvantage is that the exit loads and taxes apply on the withdrawals from the source scheme. If the balance available in the source scheme is not sufficient to make the required transfer, then the VTP will stand automatically cancelled. Mutual funds specify the number of consecutive failures to execute the transfer on account of funds being unavailable before the VTP is stopped. Investors can choose to stop the VTP by giving due notice to the mutual fund.