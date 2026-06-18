Vehicle loan repaid? Here's how to remove hypothecation from your RC: Step-by-step guide

Closing your vehicle loan is a significant step in your credit journey. But closing the loan alone is not enough. You have to get the hypothecation removed from your vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC) to enjoy the full benefits of ownership.

Removing hypothecation is an essential final step, but many vehicle owners often overlook it. Hypothecation means the lender has a legal claim to the vehicle as collateral, and until it is removed, the RC continues to reflect joint ownership.

In recent years, the process has become more streamlined with the digitization of RTO (Regional Transport Office) services through the Vahan portal. Here is a primer on removing a vehicle’s hypothecation status after a loan is closed, and on the pitfalls of not doing so in a timely manner.

Check the digitization status at RTO In some states, where lenders are fully integrated with the system, hypothecation removal can happen automatically once the loan is closed. The updated RC is then issued. So, check the status of digitization and whether automatic closure happens. If this is the case, removing hypothecation would be a hassle-free affair: you would just need to collect the RC from the RTO or have it delivered to your address via registered post.

When you have to do it yourself The first step in removing hypothecation is to ensure that the loan is fully repaid. You then have to collect key documents from the lender, including the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), loan closure letter and ‘Form 35’. These documents formally confirm that the lender has relinquished all rights over the vehicle.

“Once these are in place, the request for hypothecation termination can be initiated online through the Vahan portal by validating vehicle details, entering financier information, and uploading the required documents,” said Mayur Kacholiya, Head – Motor Product, Go Digit General Insurance.

“While the application process is largely digital, some states may still require a visit to the RTO for document verification and submission of the original RC. After verification, the hypothecation remark is removed, and the updated RC is issued with sole ownership status,” he said.

Here is step-by-step process Ensure that your vehicle loan is fully paid, and then request that your bank/lender provide a loan closure letter. You can then ask the bank to provide an NOC confirming that it has no further financial interest in the vehicle. Most banks/lenders send the NOC within a month of loan closure.

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After this, you have to request the bank to provide ‘Form 35’ (Notice of Termination of Hypothecation Agreement), signed and stamped by the bank. The bank will issue this in duplicate—one copy for the RTO and one for your records. The bank's authorized signatory must sign and apply the official bank seal to both copies.

Check the details on Form 35 and the NOC to make sure they exactly match your RC—registration number, chassis number, engine number, owner name and bank name. Any mismatch will cause rejection at the RTO. Please note that the NOC is valid only for 30 days from the date of issue. Apply for the removal of hypothecation within this timeframe.

Here are the guidelines issued by the Vahan portal of the ‘Ministry of Road Transport’ for the removal of hypothecation.

Close your vehicle loan

Get Form 35 and NOC from the bank

Go to vahan.parivahan.gov.in/vahanservice

Enter registration number

Select “Hypothecation Termination”

Upload documents

Documents required

Form 35—Two copies

Bank NOC

Loan closure letter

Original RC

Valid insurance certificate

Valid PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate

Proof of identity: Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID or PAN Card

Proof of address: Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID or utility bill

Chassis and engine number pencil print: A pencil rubbing of the chassis plate and engine number engraving. Many RTOs insist on these prints Application fee receipt after payment You have to pay a fee that varies from ₹100 to ₹500 (depending on the state RTO).

Submit: The New RC without bank/lender name dispatched within 7–15 days.

What happens if hypothecation is not removed Vehicle owners should complete the hypothecation removal process promptly to avoid unnecessary hassle. “An active hypothecation can delay resale transactions and may raise concerns for buyers or intermediaries who treat the vehicle as an encumbered asset,” Kacholiya said.

“In the event of a total loss (such as theft or irreparable damage), if the hypothecation is still present, your insurer will first settle any outstanding loan amount directly with the lender, and the remaining claim amount will then be paid to you,” he stated. “However, if the hypothecation has been removed after loan closure, the entire claim amount will be paid directly to you without any lender involvement,” he said.

“Ensuring that the RC reflects a clear ownership status not only simplifies future transactions but also ensures that the vehicle records are accurate from a legal and documentation standpoint,” Kacholiya said.

“As digitisation continues to expand across states and financial institutions, the process is expected to become more seamless. However, until full integration is achieved, vehicle owners should proactively check the status of their RC and take necessary steps to remove hypothecation wherever required,” he said.

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