Venture capital funds score over listed equity among AIFs: report

On the overall allocation to unlisted equities, Roopali Prabhu, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth, said, “Our suggestion to clients is to invest 10-15% in the unlisted space. The break-up between the venture capital funds and the growth funds depends on the risk tolerance of the investor. The risk of mortality of companies in the growth stage is lower and thus risk of investing in category II funds in such companies is lower. Understandably, they may not make as much return as they could have by investing in VC funds. But that’s a risk-reward trade-off.