Vested Finance launches three new pre-made portfolio offerings for US investment

Commenting on the launch of these Vests offerings, Viram Shah, Co-founder & CEO, Vested Finance, said, “We launched Vests that are researched and created in-house more than two years ago. Since then, we have witnessed great interest from users to invest in the Vests. Hence,we have decided to offer more Vests to our customers and to let them create their own Vest. Additionally, the Bitcoin Vest will allow Indian investors to invest in Bitcoin without buying any Bitcoin and Third-party Vests are a step towards adding more research and advisory to the Vested platform."