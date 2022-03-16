Vested Finance launches three new pre-made portfolio offerings for US investment

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Vested Finance, an online investment platform to invest in US stocks, has launched three new pre-made portfolio offerings, Vests. These offerings are Bitcoin Vests, Third-party Vests, and DIY Vests.
According to the press release, Bitcoin Vests gives Indian investors an alternate way to invest in crypto asset without directly buying any cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Vests is constructed using equities of various publicly traded companies that have exposure to Bitcoin. It also has a small allocation to ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), a Bitcoin futures ETF, as per a press release.
Third-party Vests are portfolios constructed by external analysts who have years of experience in the investment industry. These analysts can rebalance the Vests when required, and Vested users can accept the latest rebalancing notification. As per the company, Vested is launching these Vests exclusively with a select few analysts that include the likes of Negen Capital and Wright Research.
DIY Vests users can create their own portfolio. Investors can also use these Vests as custom watchlists and can be rebalanced as and when required.
Commenting on the launch of these Vests offerings, Viram Shah, Co-founder & CEO, Vested Finance, said, “We launched Vests that are researched and created in-house more than two years ago. Since then, we have witnessed great interest from users to invest in the Vests. Hence,we have decided to offer more Vests to our customers and to let them create their own Vest. Additionally, the Bitcoin Vest will allow Indian investors to invest in Bitcoin without buying any Bitcoin and Third-party Vests are a step towards adding more research and advisory to the Vested platform."
