Vested Finance ties up with SBM Bank for forex transfers

According to Shah, clients can open a zero-balance SBM account completely online. For now only people that have CKYC (Know your Customer) can access Vested Direct. For the first transfer a 12-month bank account statement or Income Tax Return will need to be provided due to RBI regulations. Once the account is open, they can then transfer any amount in rupees to the SBM account and place a request to move it to their US brokerage account. Of course there is an RBI limit of $25,000 for online transactions and that is something for clients to note."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}