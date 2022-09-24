Victim of online fraud? MintGenie explains how you can save your money

If you fall for fraud, call the helpline to submit a complaint. Then a ticket is issued and sent to your corresponding bank. You will have to share your transactional details as well as some personal information with the operator. After a ticket is issued, you will also get an SMS with an acknowledgment number which you have to submit on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in/) within 24 hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}