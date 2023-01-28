Vinay Paharia joins PGIM India Mutual Fund as its new CIO2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:31 PM IST
- Srinivas Rao Ravuri and Aniruddha Naha will head new international business and AIF business, respectively
Mumbai: Vinay Paharia, former chief investment officer (CIO) of Union Mutual Fund, has joined PGIM MF as its CIO. Srinivas Rao Ravuri, former CIO-equities, will set-up PGIM India’s new international business that would manage foreign investors‘ money in Indian equities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×