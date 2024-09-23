How you can unlock third-country access with your US, UK, or Schengen visas
Summary
- The Schengen visa offers Indian travelers the ability to visit various European and select non-European countries without additional visas. However, before taking advantage of this access, check out specific conditions individual countries impose.
Many countries "piggyback" onto the visa approval systems of large developed nations, allowing visa-free entry or visas on arrival for Indian travellers holding valid US, UK, Canada, or Schengen visas. If you already possess a residence or even tourist visa issued by the US, UK or Schengen-area country, many third country doors will open for you.