"I’ve had a personal experience where in December 2023, I was actually stopped and not allowed to proceed for my next flight to Dubai in Bahrain because the authorities there weren’t sure of the visa on arrival for Indians with US visa. They ended up giving me stay in a hotel and put me on the next flight the next morning," said Raivat Shah, a Singapore-based Indian professional who has developed a website called visahacks.in to track ‘piggyback’ nations along with two friends, Chaitanya Baranwal and Walter Tay.