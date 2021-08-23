US-based financial services major, Visa, has entered the NFT -commerce space after it acquired a digital collectible called CryptoPunk #7610 for 49.5 ether or around $150,000 last week.

NFT or non-fungible tokens are a way to represent ownership of a digital good, like an image, video, or piece of text, while metaverse refers to a convergence of physical, augmented, and virtual reality in a shared online space.

CryptoPunks are 10,000 collectible characters built on the ethereum blockchain. First released in June 2017 as one of the first NTFs on the ethereum blockchain, CryptoPunks project has been developed by American studio Larva Labs.

“Over the last 60 years, Visa has built a collection of historic commerce artifacts — from early paper credit cards to the zip-zap machine. Today, as we enter a new era of NFT-commerce, Visa welcomes CryptoPunk #7610 to our collection," Visa tweeted.

According to the company, by acquiring CryptoPunk #7610 it will understand first-hand what it takes to purchase, custody, and interact with an NFT so that it is better positioned to help clients navigate this emerging ecosystem.

“While Visa may be one of the first major brands to do so today, we expect that over time, many brands will recognize the value of collecting NFTs to express their brand identities as well as to support and connect with passionate communities of creators and collectors," Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time when Visa has embraced the crypto ecosystem. In July, the company had announced that it will offer crypto payments at 70 million merchants globally.

According to the company, NFTs have the potential to become a powerful accelerator for the creator economy and lower the barrier to entry for individual creatives to earn a living through digital commerce.

The NFT space exploded earlier this year after digital artist Mike Winkelmann aka Beeple sold an NFT for $69 million in March 2021.

Moreover, CryptoPunks are among the most sought-after NFTs in the world. After “Everydays: The first 5000 days" by Beeple, CryptoPunk #3100 and CryptoPunk #7804 are the most expensive NFTs, which were sold for $7.58 million and $7.57 million, respectively.

NFTs are unique tokens that can be used to certify the provenance, authenticity, and ownership of a piece of digital media. Like cryptocurrencies, NFTs are tracked and exchanged on a public blockchain. But unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs are unique.

