Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme was notified on Oct 1, 2024. Following this, the rules and forms were notified on Sept 20, 2024.
After enactment of the scheme, a number of queries were received from the stakeholders seeking guidance in respect of the provisions.
To address the queries of stakeholders, the Income Tax Department has released a set of queries and their responses.
Yes, such cases are eligible for settlement under the Scheme as appeal was pending as on 22.7.2024. Disputed tax will be calculated in the same manner as if the appeal pending on 22.7.2024 is yet to be disposed off.
Yes, this case would also be eligible for settlement.
No. Appeal has to be pending as on July 22, 2024 for a taxpayer to opt for the Scheme. Accordingly, such cases shall not be eligible.
Yes. The taxpayer can opt for settlement under the Scheme in such cases.
Yes. Any appeal filed against intimation u/s 143( I) of the Act and pending as on 22nd July, 2024 is eligible for settlement under the Scheme.
No. Pendency of review petition does not tantamount to pending before High Courts or pendency of an appeal. so, it would not tantamount to pendency of an appeal.
No, not in these cases.
No, appeal against such penalty order is required to be that is not related to quantum settled separately.
For further details, taxpayers can access the income tax department's document here.
