Interest rates are at a historic low, which has resulted in many long-term debt investment instruments offering low rates. However, in FY21, the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) earned an interest rate of 8.5%. It is among the highest rates being offered by long-term debt-saving instruments.

Last year also, it offered a similar rate, but it is generally seen that interest rates on provident funds are higher than other comparable debt instruments such as public provident fund (PPF).

So, if you want to contribute more towards your provident fund, you can choose to invest through a voluntary provident fund (VPF).

Through VPF, an employee can contribute a sum higher than the mandatory 12% from one’s salary under EPF.

The interest rate on VPF is the same as EPF, which the government usually announces towards the end of a financial year. VPF also gives the same tax benefits as EPF. It falls under the exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) tax structure—you get tax deduction benefit at the time of investment, and there’s no tax payable on accrual or withdrawal.

When you change jobs, you can also move your VPF funds just like you move EPF. Both are linked to a Universal Account Number (UAN). The withdrawal rules are the same.

In Budget 2021, the government has made interest on an employee’s contribution above ₹2.5 lakh taxable.

However, experts believe that VPF will continue to remain an attractive option given that its post-tax return will be better than many of the traditional fixed instruments such as bank fixed deposits.

