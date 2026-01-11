Waiting for a market crash may cost you more than investing at record highs
As markets hover near peaks, data across decades shows that long-term investors risk losing more money waiting for the perfect time to enter the market, than by staying invested through the highs and corrections.
MUMBAI : With equity markets hovering near record highs, many investors are choosing to wait, hoping for a correction before committing fresh money. The instinct is understandable: buying at lower levels should, in theory, boost long-term returns. The problem is that market bottoms are visible only in hindsight, and waiting for the “right" level often means staying out while markets move higher, or re-entering after prices have already rebounded.