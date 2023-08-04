Waiting for income tax refund? Government has this warning for you

July 31 was the last date for filing income tax returns by salaried taxpayers. A record 6.77 crore income tax returns for the assessment year 2023-24 were filed till the due date. "The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till 31st July 2023 are more than 6.77 crore, which is 16.1 per cent more than the total ITRs for AY 2022-23 (5.83 crore) filed till 31st July 2022," the income tax department said in a statement. Out of the 6.77 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, 49.18 per cent are ITR-1 (3.33 crore), 11.97 per cent are ITR-2 (81.12 lakh), 11.13 per cent are ITR-3 (75.40 lakh), 26.77 per cent are ITR-4 (1.81 crore) and 0.94 per cent are ITR-5 to 7 (6.40 lakh).