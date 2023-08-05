Waiting for ITR refund? How to check income tax refund status online2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 02:20 PM IST
ITR refund status: Phishing scam targets income tax refund messages; refunds take 10 days to 2 weeks after ITR processing
Income Tax Return (ITR) filing is done, now waiting for an income tax refund. Is there any delay in getting a tax refund? If you are eligible for a refund, how much time does it take? But first, check whether you have e-verified your ITR. If you do not e-verify your ITR, the filing process is treated as incomplete and your ITR becomes invalid.