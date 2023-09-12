Wall Street is racing to manage your wealth. That is a good thing
The Economist 5 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Summary
- The hottest trend in finance offers more than just fat profits for advisers
“Where are the customers’ yachts?" asks a wide-eyed visitor to Manhattan, after his host points out the bankers’ and brokers’ boats, bobbing by the pier. The scene, from a book published in 1940, reflects a healthy scepticism of the advice peddled by financiers. Somehow they always seemed to get rich, regardless of how their clients fared.
