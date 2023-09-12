Wall Street is racing to manage your wealth. That is a good thing

The allure of stockpickers rests on their promise to beat the market, something that the vast majority simply cannot do on a sustained basis. Wealth managers, by contrast, act as “fiduciaries"—caretakers who are supposed to act in your best interest when offering financial advice. They make suggestions about asset allocation, but are also responsible for making sure their clients are using tax-advantaged funds and that they get into and out of investments in the most cost-effective way. Whereas returns from active investing, after fees, cannot beat passive returns on average, using a wealth manager does not appear to dent returns. Even Vanguard, that giant of index investing, thinks that fiduciaries could add a little to the total lifetime return of an average investor, after fees are paid.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}