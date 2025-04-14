Want a better credit score without a credit card? Try THESE 5 simple strategies

A high credit score opens financial opportunities, and you can build a solid credit profile without a credit card. Manage loans responsibly, make intentional borrowing decisions, and monitor your credit to raise your score effectively.

Dakshita Ojha
Published14 Apr 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Today, a high credit score is more than a mere number; it is a gateway to financial opportunities. But what happens if you do not have a credit card? Is it still possible to build a solid credit profile? Certainly. There are several different but equally effective ways you can raise your credit score without ever using a credit card.

Factors influencing credit score

Before you begin using any methods, it is important to know what impacts your credit score:

  • Repayment history: The most critical aspect is paying your loans on time.
  • Credit utilisation: The ratio of your current credit usage, to your available credit.
  • Length of credit history: Old credit history is generally favourable.
  • Credit mix: A good mix of secured and unsecured loans improves your credibility.
  • New credit requests: Too many applications over a short period of time may harm your score.

Top ways to boost your credit score without credit card

  1. Repayment of current loans: The simplest and easiest option is to pay back your existing debts in a timely manner. While regular payments build your reliability, late or missed payments may do severe damage.
  2. Choose a durable consumer loan: These loans are much easier to secure especially from NBFCs, and your timely EMI payments will build your credit history.
  3. Take out a secured loan: These loans are secured, so they can be approved quite quickly, and having a great repayment record on the loan can expand your credit footprint.
  4. Consider a small personal loan: Ensuring the repayments have to be made consistently, so choose an EMI that you will not struggle to repay and do not pay early to establish your credit history.
  5. Co-applicant: If you make responsible payments, you can rapidly raise your credit score by being a co-applicant on a family member's loan.

Additional smart moves

  • Review your credit report: Your score may be negatively affected by inaccuracies on your credit report. Check your credit report once every six to twelve months to make sure that your credit report is accurate.
  • Do not apply for too many loans: Each time you apply for a loan, your credit report receives a "hard inquiry". Too many hard inquiries damage your score and give the impression that you are desperate for credit.
  • Maintain a healthy mix of credit: If you have a home loan, consider a consumer durable loan or short-term personal loan to balance it out. Over time, a mix of credit types improves your credit profile.

In conclusion, you can develop a great credit history without ever using a credit card simply by managing your loans responsibly, being intentional with your borrowing decisions, and monitoring your credit.

 

